CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.6-840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.77 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.67.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $164.65. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $54,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.