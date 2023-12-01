CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CSGS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $49.19 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $266.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

