Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

