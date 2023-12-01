Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.73. The firm has a market cap of $165.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

