Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 36,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.