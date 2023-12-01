Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3,237.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,971 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.8 %

DAL stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

