Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6,349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 909,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,964,000 after acquiring an additional 895,363 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 698,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DVN stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

