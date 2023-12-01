Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $191.42.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

