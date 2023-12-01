Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Up 0.3%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 33 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

