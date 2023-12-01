Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its Q4 guidance to $2.58-2.78 EPS.
Dollar Tree Price Performance
DLTR stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar Tree
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.