Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its Q4 guidance to $2.58-2.78 EPS.

DLTR stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

