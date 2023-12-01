Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree updated its Q4 guidance to $2.58-2.78 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.0 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 37.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.