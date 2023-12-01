Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree updated its Q4 guidance to $2.58-2.78 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.42. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.