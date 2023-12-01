Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Donaldson Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
