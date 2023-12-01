Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.