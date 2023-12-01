DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 11,002 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 24th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $311,164.84.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $338,342.25.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $33.20 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,712,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 405,282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 33.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

