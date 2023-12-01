DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Julie Eddleman Sells 750 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $24,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $21,022.50.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $20,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $21,082.50.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

