Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,055. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.