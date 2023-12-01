DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $473.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.84. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

