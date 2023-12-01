Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.68 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Earthstone Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $223,836.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $223,836.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,834 shares of company stock worth $1,716,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

