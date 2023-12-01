Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DEA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

