Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 160,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 23,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 118,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 86,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.