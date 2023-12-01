Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Update

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 856,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $2,279,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 143.7% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 516,880 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $0.53 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELEV shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELEV

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.