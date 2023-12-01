ELIS Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $56.16 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,387.53 or 1.00004279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003939 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03623807 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

