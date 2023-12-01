ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.
ElringKlinger Price Performance
Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
