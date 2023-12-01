ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.