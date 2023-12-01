EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 317.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 204,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

