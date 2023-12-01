Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.36% of Entergy worth $1,721,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Up 0.8 %

ETR stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

