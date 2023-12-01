Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of LGI Homes worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

LGIH opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.80. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

