Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 172,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.