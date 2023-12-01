Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 177,306 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177,306 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $28,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

