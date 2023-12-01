Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 2,988 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,276,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Macerich by 193.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992,543 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,702,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,315,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,362,000 after buying an additional 1,544,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,636,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 1,513,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.90.

Macerich Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MAC opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.87%.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.