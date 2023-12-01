Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 4,567 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.31% of Manhattan Associates worth $37,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $223.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $230.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

