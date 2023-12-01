Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 377,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.24.

Read Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.