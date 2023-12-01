Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

SPG opened at $124.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

