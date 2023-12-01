Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.77. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $172.56 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

