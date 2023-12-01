Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 357,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $56.39 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.72.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

