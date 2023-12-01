Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,762 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $36,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

