Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $13.38 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 145,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 404,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,956,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after buying an additional 358,429 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 878,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

