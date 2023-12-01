Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $14.98 Million Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,485 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in eXp World by 26.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,737 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.80 and a beta of 2.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

