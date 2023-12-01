Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $18.01 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of APA worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,761,649,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

