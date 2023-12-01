Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $34.76 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $34,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $389.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.49 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

