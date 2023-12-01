Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $36.19 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,779 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $36,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $248.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

