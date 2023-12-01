Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.54% of Nexstar Media Group worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

