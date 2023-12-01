Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 357,800 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $56.39 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.