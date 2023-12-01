Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $24.31 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

HCA opened at $250.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.