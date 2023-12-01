Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 177,306 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,306 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $28,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,257,000 after purchasing an additional 245,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Etsy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $950,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.