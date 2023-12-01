Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 613,328 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 179.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,328 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $32,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

