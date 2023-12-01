Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,242 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $20,810,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $473.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $207.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

