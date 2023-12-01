Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,529 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.63% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,355,000 after buying an additional 325,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.