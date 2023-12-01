Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,377 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 122.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 417,277 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 194,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,889,000 after buying an additional 162,164 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,147,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in NICE by 354.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 196,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $189.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.06. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.