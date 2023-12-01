Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,746 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.