Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,746 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after buying an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

